4 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Suspect Commits Suicide in Police Van

By Adam Hartman

A SUSPECTED drunken driver who was stopped by police at Walvis Bay on Saturday but fled after pointing a gun at a police officer, allegedly shot himself in the back of a police van after handing himself in on Monday.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed the case to The Namibian yesterday.

He said Walvis Bay resident Michael Neib (47) was pulled over by police on the B1 road at Walvis Bay on Saturday night, and tested for alcohol consumption.

After testing positive, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the police officer before driving off.

Neib was pursued by the police, but got away after abandoning his car and fleeing on foot. The vehicle was later towed away.

On Monday morning, Neib went to the Walvis Bay police station, where he handed himself over.

The police charged him with pointing a firearm, drunken driving and reckless and/or negligent driving.

Neib allegedly told the police that his firearm was at his house at Kuisebmond, and he was then driven in a van to retrieve the gun, and for police to check if it was licensed.

On the way, Neib allegedly shot himself in the van, and died on the spot. His next of kin have been informed of his death.

"It seems he managed to hide the firearm from the police, and a body search on him was not done properly. We are investigating," said Iikuyu.

