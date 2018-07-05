Zimbabwe: Long Layoff for Tino As Warriors Star Suffers Injury in Sweden

Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere (pictured) faces a lengthy absence from the football pitch after suffering a serious injury during a friendly encounter ahead of the resumption of the Swedish Allsvenskan this weekend.

The 22-year-old Djurgården forward, who currently tops the scorers' charts in the Swedish top-flight league with eight goals from 12 matches, was injured while in action for his club during a training match against Danish side Aarhus on Saturday.

The former Harare City striker, who led his side to an historic Swedish Cup title in May, is expected to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks which should be a major blow to his hopes of winning the Golden Boot in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Djurgårdens boss Christian Andersson told the club's official website that Kadewere, who suffered ligament damage to his knee would need up to eight or 10 weeks to recover.

"It has taken some time for us to reveal the extent of the injury because we have had to do different tests. We have now discovered he has an internal ligament injury in his knee that will leave him out of play for 8-10 weeks," he said.

Kadewere, who was expected to lead his team's attack against Norrköping on Sunday - their first match after the midseason break, told the DIFTV that he, was determined to bounce back from the injury setback.

The former Prince Edward School pupil said he was initially very worried until he was assured that the injury was not as bad as earlier expected.

"I still feel pretty good," said Kadewere.

"I did not know what it was, at least now I know that and what to work with to come back. It is obviously boring but it is also part of the football at the same time. Now, the only thing that matters to me is to fix this and come back even stronger," he said.

Kadewere, who had recently been linked with a move to Germany, was in red-hot form just before the Swedish midseason break after scoring four times his team's last encounter before break to take his tally to eight goals.

He carried his form into the Cosafa Cup, where he scored a superb match winning brace in the final against Zambia to guide the Warriors to glory.