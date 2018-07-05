Kenya Juniors Eager for World U-20 Championships Action

Team Kenya is ready to reclaim the title it lost a decade ago to United States when the World Under-20 Championships in Athletics gets underway on Tuesday in Tampere, Finland.

Head coach Robert Ngisirei said his charges were ready to challenge for victories in Tampere, having cleared most of their critical training sessions both on the track at Kasarani and dirt roads in Karura Forest.

The team that has been in camp for the last three weeks, at the Blue Hotel, Ruaraka, leaves the country on Saturday.

"The good thing is that we have no injuries and it's our prayer that the athletes remain healthy until the championships dates," said Ngisirei. He said they took the first week in camp easy to allow the athletes heal their muscles after the gruelling trials.

"All these athletes were at their peak during the trials where their muscles went through wear and tear hence needed healing before we subjected them to speed and endurance in the second week," said Ngisirei.

Kenya has topped the medal standing thrice in the history of the championships in 2000 Santiago, Chile, 2006 Beijing, China and in 2010 Moncton, Canada.

Its in Moncton where the likes of Caleb Mwangangi and Mercy Cherono powered the country to seven gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

Kenya and USA have dominated the last nine editions.