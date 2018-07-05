5 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jo-Ann Strauss Welcomes Her Third Child

Local TV personality and businesswoman Jo-Ann Strauss and her husband Michael Held have welcomed their third child together.

The former Miss South Africa announced the arrival of her bundle of joy via Instagram Stories on Wednesday night.

In the video Jo-Ann is holding her newborn and can be heard saying: "Hey, guess what happened."

She later added: "She arrived... safe and sound ... So blessed. We appreciate all your kind wishes for our little family. Thank you for each and every word of encouragement and love."

Jo-Ann announced her pregnancy in January.

Throughout her pregnancy, the 37-year-old showed off several stylish preggy looks and even gave us a glimpse of the new nursery.

Jo-Ann has been very selective about sharing photos of her family on social media.

In 2014, she took to her blog to speak about keeping her family off social media. She said: "Neither my husband nor our children signed up for this scrutiny and out of respect for them, I try to keep them out of the media as far as I can.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

