Kenya/Tanzania: Kagere Scores Again as Simba, Singida Share Spoils

Meddie Kagere scored his second consecutive goal for his new side Simba in a 1-1 stalemate with Tanzanian league compatriots Singida United in a thrilling Cecafa Kagame Cup group "C" clash at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium here on Wednesday.

Kagere, roped in from Gor Mahia last week, scored the opener in the 17th minute with a clinical header off a Nicholas Gyan cross from the right flank, the latter had weaved through three Singida players before curving in a cross that Kagere headed past former Simba custodian Peter Manyika.

Daniel Lyanga equalised with eight minutes to the breather, the Taifa Stars forward unleashing a bicycle kick from inside the area after Simba defenders failed to clear Habib Kyombo's shot that had ricocheted off the crossbar.

Elsewhere at Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi, APR thrashed Somali side Dakadaha 4-1 to register their maiden win in the tournament after suffering identical 2-1 defeats to Singida and Simba in their first two games.

Simba and Singida finish on seven points apiece though the former have a superior goal difference of five to Singida's two and will await to know their quarter final opponents after Thursday's final group games.

Simba coach Masud Juma made six changes to his first eleven from the team that edged Rwandan champions APR 2-1 on Monday.

Goalkeeper Dida Munishi, Nicholas Gyana, Jamal Mwambeleko, Moses Kitandu, Mohamed Rashid and James Kotei were given a nod in the starting line up, with Ally Salim, Marcel Kaheza, Ally Shomari, Paul Bukaba, Adam Salamba and Mohamed Hussein rested.

Former Tusker left back Shaffik Batambuze was missing on the Singida match sheet.