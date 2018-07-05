4 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Women, Children More Vulnerable to Disasters, Cadecom

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — FLASHBACK: Villagers escape using canoes to higher grounds from their washed away homes - Govati Nyirenda

Women and children are said to be the most affected groups when disasters strike, Catholic Development Commission (CADECOM) of Chikwawa Diocese report on participatory hazard, vulnerability and capacity assessment (PVCA) has revealed.

The assessment was conducted in Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje with the aim of fast- tracking the PCVA process to increase community's understanding of their hazard, vulnerabilities and capacity to enable them develop appropriate solutions to mitigate effects of disasters.

CADECOM Disaster Risk Reduction Coordinator, George Chasakala in an interview on Tuesday said the report from the assessment has shown that women and children become more vulnerable compared to men when disasters occur.

"As the report states, women and children are vulnerable when disaster occurs. As stakeholders in disaster risk reduction, we need to mainstream gender issues in our programmes to strengthen their capacities," said Chasakala.

Chasakala said people's culture is also compromised during times of disasters when they are evacuated to temporary sites, thereby making them challenged in observing some cultural norms.

"It is really true that when there is a disaster occurrence, culture is compromised. The way of doing things changes too. This becomes a challenge on the part of the people who are affected by the disaster," added Chasakala.

Malawi

Mutharika to Move or Sack Some Ministers in Imminent Malawi Cabinet Reshuffle

Malawian President Peter Mutharika will carry out a most wide-ranging reshuffle of his Cabinet to give his government a… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.