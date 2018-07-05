Malawi: Women, Children More Vulnerable to Disasters, Cadecom

Nsanje — FLASHBACK: Villagers escape using canoes to higher grounds from their washed away homes - Govati Nyirenda

Women and children are said to be the most affected groups when disasters strike, Catholic Development Commission (CADECOM) of Chikwawa Diocese report on participatory hazard, vulnerability and capacity assessment (PVCA) has revealed.

The assessment was conducted in Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje with the aim of fast- tracking the PCVA process to increase community's understanding of their hazard, vulnerabilities and capacity to enable them develop appropriate solutions to mitigate effects of disasters.

CADECOM Disaster Risk Reduction Coordinator, George Chasakala in an interview on Tuesday said the report from the assessment has shown that women and children become more vulnerable compared to men when disasters occur.

"As the report states, women and children are vulnerable when disaster occurs. As stakeholders in disaster risk reduction, we need to mainstream gender issues in our programmes to strengthen their capacities," said Chasakala.

Chasakala said people's culture is also compromised during times of disasters when they are evacuated to temporary sites, thereby making them challenged in observing some cultural norms.

"It is really true that when there is a disaster occurrence, culture is compromised. The way of doing things changes too. This becomes a challenge on the part of the people who are affected by the disaster," added Chasakala.