Malawi: Safe Motherhood Facing Challenges in Ntchisi District

Ntchisi — Health facilities in Ntchisi district are facing various challenges, a situation which is putting lives of people, especiallypregnant women and new born babies at risk.

Ntchisi District Safe Motherhood Coordinator, Masuzgo Muyila observed, with a catchment of 45,000 people, Malomo Health Centre located 30 kilometres away from the boma has no running water despite being one of the busiest health centres in the district.

"There is no running water due to a leakage in water storage tanks. There is no functioning sterilizer, vacuum extractors, suction machines, BP testing machines and, oxygen machines among other essential equipment, said Muyila.

She said the facility which conducts an average of 90 deliveries in a single month has two delivery beds with worn out mattresses in the Labour Ward. When the room is full, some women deliver on the floor.

In the postnatal ward, there are only six beds which are all broken and do not have any linen. During a visit to the facility on Friday night, women in the waiting room were all sleeping on the floor.

According to Muyila, transportation is also another challenge affecting safe motherhood in the district as there only two functional ambulances to cater for all the twelve health facilities in the district.

She said the District Hospital which conducts over 400 deliveries in a month has not been spared with the challenges either, as it does not have adequate personnel as well as equipment.

This is what has prompted private media house, Nation Publications Limited (NPL) to channel proceeds of this year's Mother's Fun Run to the district to alleviate some of the challenges. Mother's Fun Run is an initiative by NPL which started in 2005.

Wezzie Malonda, Competition and Fair Trading Commission Chief Executive Officer became the first person to participate in a sleepover challenge on Friday night at Malomo Health Centre. She spent a night at the facility just to have a feel of what women go through when they deliver their babies.

Malonda said she also wanted to raise awareness among both men and women to consider providing support which will go a long way in assisting women and babies.

"Some of us are blessed and lucky to living in areas where we are able to choose where to deliver our babies unlike most women in the rural set up who do not even have that chance," said Malonda.

Since its inception, the NPL Mother's Fun Run has so far reached out to 14 public hospitals across the country.