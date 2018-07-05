4 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Suspected Criminals Murder 25 Year Old Woman in Nsanje

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — Nsanje's 25 year old lady is believed to have been murdered in her house by unknown criminals on the night of June 29, 2018.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma confirmed the development saying Sarah Zaire, from Ngwali Village, Traditional Authority Ndamera was found dead in her house in the early hours of June 30 this year by Mchacha Nyathando.

Zalakoma said upon receiving the report about the incident, the police visited the scene where they saw some marks of violence.

"In the house where the deceased was killed, we found a cell phone whose owner is believed to be a Mozambican. We are yet to arrest the criminals as the investigations are underway," said Zalakoma.

She revealed that results of postmortem showed that death was due to internal bleeding.

