4 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Rabies Scare in Mulanje

By Nellie Kapatuka

Mulanje — There are growing fears among people in Mulanje of the possibility of rabies outbreak.

This follows a series of dog-biting incidences with a recent one which occurred last week where five people were bitten by a vicious stray dog.

The situation comes close to five years since the last anti-rabies vaccine campaign was conducted in the district.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Tuesday, District Animal Health and Livestock Development Officer for Mulanje, Taurai Mbengo said due to shortage of funds, her office has not been able to conduct anti-rabies vaccine campaigns.

She said about K18 million was needed to buy Rabisin (anti rabies drug) for the exercise to be done.

"We have not had anti rabies vaccine campaign for the past five years in the district and this is putting lives of people at risk, especially considering that there are a lot of stray dogs moving around the district. We suspect that some of these have rabies," explained Mbengo.

She has, however, called on people in the district to make self initiatives to have their dogs and cats vaccinated at a small fee of K1, 500 at her office to prevent rabies in the district.

The situation has also affected the district health office which is said to have spent about K54 million treating affected people with rabies vaccine in the past two financial years.

Mulanje District Health Office Publicist, Innocent Chavinda, said the DHO has for the past two years been overwhelmed with people seeking treatment following dog bites.

"A total of 23 deaths have been registered due to rabies since 2016," Chavinda said.

However, Chavinda said an emergency order of anti rabies vaccine was made and the DHO currently has the capacity to help patients who have been bitten by rabid dog.

Mulanje has a total of 18, 229 cats and dogs.

