Malawi: African Swine Fever Outbreak Hits Nkhata Bay

Nkhata Bay — Nkhata BayDistrict Agriculture Development Office has banned slaughtering and selling of pock and other pig products in Limphasa and Mpamba extension planning areas (EPAs) following an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak which has hit some parts of the district.

Confirming the development Monday, Nkhata Bay District Agriculture Development Officer (DADO), Yaz Nyirenda said the suspected outbreak has already killed 108 pigs.

"The outbreak has mostly affected Chapumbwa, Wanya, Malepa, Malenga and Matete villages which are within Limphasa and Mpamba EPAs where 108 pigs have so far died," said Nyirenda.

Nyirenda said some of the conditions which accelerate the spread of the disease include contact of sick and healthy pigs and consumption of meat of pig carcasses among others.

"We therefore would like to inform the general public that Nkhata BayDistrict Agriculture Development Office has instituted total ban on slaughter and sale of pork in Limphasa and Mpamba EPAs with effect from 23 June, 2018. We are also restricting movement of pigs within and outside the affected areas till the situation improves," he said.

Nyirenda further advised members of the general public to adhere to the restrictions as failure to do so will warrant prosecution.

ASF is a viral disease for pigs and it mostly affects pigs on free range.