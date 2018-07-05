3 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: African Swine Fever Outbreak Hits Nkhata Bay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliko Munde

Nkhata Bay — Nkhata BayDistrict Agriculture Development Office has banned slaughtering and selling of pock and other pig products in Limphasa and Mpamba extension planning areas (EPAs) following an African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak which has hit some parts of the district.

Confirming the development Monday, Nkhata Bay District Agriculture Development Officer (DADO), Yaz Nyirenda said the suspected outbreak has already killed 108 pigs.

"The outbreak has mostly affected Chapumbwa, Wanya, Malepa, Malenga and Matete villages which are within Limphasa and Mpamba EPAs where 108 pigs have so far died," said Nyirenda.

Nyirenda said some of the conditions which accelerate the spread of the disease include contact of sick and healthy pigs and consumption of meat of pig carcasses among others.

"We therefore would like to inform the general public that Nkhata BayDistrict Agriculture Development Office has instituted total ban on slaughter and sale of pork in Limphasa and Mpamba EPAs with effect from 23 June, 2018. We are also restricting movement of pigs within and outside the affected areas till the situation improves," he said.

Nyirenda further advised members of the general public to adhere to the restrictions as failure to do so will warrant prosecution.

ASF is a viral disease for pigs and it mostly affects pigs on free range.

Malawi

Mutharika to Move or Sack Some Ministers in Imminent Malawi Cabinet Reshuffle

Malawian President Peter Mutharika will carry out a most wide-ranging reshuffle of his Cabinet to give his government a… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.