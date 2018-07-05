5 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Dynamos Losing Patience With Truant Skipper Ocean Mushure

Tagged:

Related Topics

Premiership giants, Dynamos are getting impatient with captain Ocean Mushure after the unsettled football star failed to turn up for training again from Tuesday.

Since he was red-carded in the team's away tie to Triangle on June 3, Mushure has not been attending training.

The left back claims he is owed a total of $24,900 in signing-on fees dating back to 2016 plus winning bonuses from last season.

However, he had promised to report for training Tuesday saying he had engaged the club leadership which had indicated he should come to work while they looked into his dues.

Team manager Richard Chihoro confirmed Mushure had skipped training again. He said his issue was now a major concern as they were looking to beef up the team during this transfer window.

"He didn't attend training today (Tuesday). We have not been able to get in touch with him. The situation is becoming difficult for us because we want to plan for this transfer window," said Chihoro.

The transfer window opened on July 1 and will close at the end of the month. Clubs will have the opportunity to beef up or release some players they believe are not helping their cause.

The Glamour Boys are reported to be chasing Hobro IK midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara who is expected to replace midfielder Raphael Manuvire who handed in a transfer request with reports suggesting he was eying a move to ambitious premiership side Triangle. FC Platinum forward Farai Mupasiri is also understood to be on their radar.

Dynamos have also sounded out Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa in a bid to woo him back to the club.

Epoupa had called it quits due to frustration as the Harare giants reneged on their promise to pay him his dues.

Dynamos are set to host Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday as the second half of the season resumes after a two week break.

The premier league has set a 2pm kick-off for the matches on Saturday, to avoid a Fifa World Cup counter-attraction with the Sunday matches set to start at 3pm.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Harare City v Caps United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium). All matches kick off at 2pm.

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Nichrut (Vengere), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo), Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot). All matches kick off at 3pm

Zimbabwe

We Didn't Ill-Treat Sables Rugby Players, Say Tunisians

THE Tunisians have rejected claims that they ill-treated the Zimbabwe Sables delegation and claim the visitors were in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.