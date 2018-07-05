Angola: Port of Luanda Intends to Increase Cargo Movement

4 July 2018

Luanda — The Port of Luanda intends to increase cargo shipments to more than 8 million tons of goods this year, against the 7.7 million tons registered in 2017, said Tuesday the CEO of the Port of Luanda, Alberto Bengue.

In order to achieve this goal, he said that it is important to carry out activities that guarantee greater sustainability for the development of the Port of Luanda, according to the recommendations made by Transport Minister Ricardo de Abreu at the end of a visit to the port facilities Wednesday.

The minister also recommended the verification of activities that do not fit with those of the port sector, as well as the call for attention in relation to the security in this sector, due to the risks and to take greater attention to the concession agreements with the management companies of terminals.

