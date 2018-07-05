4 July 2018

Angola: Vice-President of Republic Swears in Economic and Social Advisor

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, swore in this Wednesday in Luanda, his Economic and Social advisor and the director of the Office of Planning and Monitoring of the Supporting Bodies of the Vice President of the Republic respectively Victor Hugo Guilherme and Wilson Silves Manuel Rosário.

Bornito de Sousa also swore in José André Calunga, in charge of deputy director of the Ceremonial of the Vice President of the Republic, according to a note from his Office of Institutional Communication and Press, that reached Angop.

Before being appointed as Economic and Social Advisor to the Vice President of the Republic, Victor Hugo Guilherme was director of the Office of Planning and Monitoring of Supporting Bodies to the Vice President of the Republic.

Bornito de Sousa inaugurated the new official under the powers delegated by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and the Organic Statute of the Supporting Bodies to the Vice President of the Republic, approved by Presidential Decree 323/17 of 12 December.

