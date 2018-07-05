4 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - President Congratulates Cabe Verde, Mexico Counterparts

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Wednesday congratulated his Cape Verdean counterpart, Jorge Carlos Fonseca on 43rd anniversary of his country independence, on Thursday, Angop has learnt.

João Lourenço expressed satisfaction at the achievements of the Cabo Verdean people under the guidance of its Government in the political, economic, social and cultural fields.

I express my Government's desire to reinforce the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between the countries and peoples, reads the message.

In another letter, João Lourenço addressed, on behalf of the Angolan people, the Executive and his own, congratulation to Andrés Manuel Lopez, on his recent election to the post of President of Mexico.

The victory in the elections reflects the desire to change the Nation's destiny expressed by the people in choosing you to lead the process of achieving the social and economic development goals of Mexico, reads the document.

"I express to you, on this occasion, our best wishes for success in the performance of your new duties," concludes the message.

