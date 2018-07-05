Angola: Head of State Augurs Corruption Results Soon

Strasbourg — The Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, said Wednesday in Strasbourg , France that the positive results of the fight against corruption and impunity will be felt soon. According to the President of the Republic who was addressing the European Parliament, these are measures aimed at moralizing society and creating a better business environment in Angola.

"We have carried out a real crusade against corruption and impunity in all of society, especially the so-called white collar crime," he said. The president referred to the approval by the Angolan Parliament of the new Competition Law, which aims to prevent and punish the actions of economic agents that do not comply with the competition rules. The head of State also highlighted the approval of the Private Investment Law, Capital Repatriation and the new diamond trading model approved by the Council of Ministers. Still in the framework of the moralization of society and the fight against corruption and impunity, he underlined the fact that in the courts competent crimes are crimes against citizens who presumably have injured the State in hundreds of millions of US dollars. In the competition chapter, he said that privatization studies are being carried out in public or transparent public tenders for public companies in different sectors, including oil companies. According to President João Lourenço, the Angolan government has focused its attention on the implementation of programs of macroeconomic stabilization and fiscal consolidation. The idea is to reduce the effects of inflation in the foreign exchange market. "We count on it as the European Union as an important partner that can help us overcome the constraints that we still find to put the Angolan economy at the service of the development, progress and well-being of its populations," he said. The political-military situation in the Central African Republic and the elections of 23 December in the Democratic Republic of Congo were also part of the intervention of the Angolan head of state. Between May and the beginning of June, João Lourenço paid official visits to France and Belgium, having met in Brussels with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk. President João Lourenço arrived Tuesday in Strasbourg, France, for a 48-hour visit.