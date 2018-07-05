Malawi: First Lady Commends Chilema Ecumenical Training and Conference Center

Zomba — First Lady Prof. Gertrude Mutharika last week commended the Chilema Ecumenical Training and Conference Center for being a center of excellence in women empowerment through its Women Training Program.

The First Lady expressed her satisfaction at the center when she presided over awarding of certificates to 54 women and four men that graduated after six months from a Community Social Worker Course.

The Women Training Program offers ten courses among them Agriculture and Food Security, Clothing and Textile, Food and Nutrition, Tailoring and Fashion Design, Good Behaviour, Business Management and Community Development.

The First Lady therefore called upon the graduating students to display the skills and knowledge they have acquired from the center within the six months of training at their work places and communities.

On environmental issue, the First Lady said she was grateful for the continued cordial working relationship that exists between the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire and Beautify Malawi Trust saying she always cherishes the relationship.

Speaking during the function, Bishop of Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Reverend Brighton Malasa said patriotism, integrity and hard work should be embraced by every Malawian including the clergy.

"This is the way to go," said Malasa adding good hygiene practices were part and parcel of integrity and patriotism.

The Bishop then called upon Malawians to adhere to the ban on the use of thin plastic papers saying the paper does not decay thereby leading to environmental dilapidation.

Chilema Ecumenical Training and Conference Center, Executive Director Reverend Cliff Nyekanyeka commended the Ministry of health for recruiting graduates from the school over the years.

Reverend Nyekanyeka said by employing their graduates the ministry was giving testimony impact of the women training program in the socio-economic growth of Malawi.

Before the graduation ceremony, the First Lady toured food and tailoring displays and an agricultural demonstration field where the graduates demonstrated modern farming methods and compost manure making.

Mapemphero Dambula emerged as the overall best student of the 58 students that have undergone the training program.

Chilema Ecumenical Training and Conference Center which is co-run by ADUS and CCAP Blantyre Synod has a lay leadership training program for church ministers, kindergarten program and community social worker training program.

The women training program campus was established in 1965 but was officially opened by late Gwanda Chakuamba in 1967 who was then the Minister of Local Government.