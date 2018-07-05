Malawi: Irregularities Force M'mbelwa District Council to Suspend IDs Distribution

Mzuzu — M'mbelwa District Council has suspended distribution of national Identity Cards in Mzuzu City indefinitely following irregularities which have marred the exercise.

The council embarked on the distribution exercise early June this year as an extension to official distribution period which ended in April 2018. This was done to allow people who initially failed to collect their IDs to do so.

M'mbelwa District Council office effected the suspension though its office bearers in Mzuzu City, barely few weeks after the redistribution exercise began.

Addressing members of M'mbelwa District Council Registration Task Force (DRTF) Tuesday, representative of M'mbelwa District Council (DC), Tamara Nyirongo said the council has suspended the exercise after receiving reports through the social media that some IDs were missing while others got destroyed after people trampled on them.

"We have been receiving reports of some people claiming that their NIDs were missing while others have theirs destroyed.

"After reporting to our DC, who is also District Registration Officer for M'mbelwa District Council, we were given orders to stop the exercise until all anomalies are addressed," Nyirongo said.

When contacted, M'mbelwa District Council DC Thomas Chirwa could not say when exactly the exercise will resume.

"I still haven't been able to have a fruitful conversation with the Assistant District Registration officer responsible for the exercise. So, it will be hard to say when the exercise will resume.

"Until the anomalies are sorted, we cannot proceed with the exercise," Chirwa said before advising the reporter to wait for information on when the exercise will resume after getting feedback from the distribution officer.

M'mbelwa District Council Assistant District Registration officer responsible for Mzuzu City, Kingsley Nkhata acknowledged that the distribution exercise was compromised.

He said that was the case because an ex-registration officer, who was assigned to conduct the exercise, could not manage to control people, leaving the cards at the prey of the clients.

"Some of the ID cards were being removed from their pouches and thrown on tables anyhow," Nkhata said.