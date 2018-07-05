5 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: As Pan-African Parliament Undergoes Urgent Audit, Its President Seeks Protection Against SA Media 'Harassment'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Carien Du Plessis

The African Union seems to be taking its theme this year of fighting corruption seriously when it comes to the business of some continental bodies. It's put Pan-African Parliament president Roger Nkodo Dang on ice pending a graft investigation, and there's also some action against irregularities, ironically, within the AU Advisory Board on Corruption.

It seemed an almost empty exercise, watching heads of some fabulously corrupt countries renounce graft during a debate on the matter at the 31st AU summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Sunday night.

Some, like Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, told of how allegations of witch-hunting are flung at those who charge high-ranking officials, while others, like Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, champion of the fighting corruption theme, said graft often "fought back".

Still, the AU's 2018 theme "fighting corruption", perhaps in conjunction with the no-nonsense spirit in which reforms to the continental body are being done, seems to have inspired some harsher than usual words by the continental body for the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) President Roger Nkodo Dang of Cameroon. The committee of 15 finance ministers from member states in its report asked the AU Commission "to initiate an urgent audit of PAP...

Africa

Namibia Finally Pens Africa Free Trade Deal

Namibia has finally signed the trillion-dollar African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which requires members… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.