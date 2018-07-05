Two men from Harare's Epworth township are in trouble after they allegedly tore President Emmerson Mnangagwa's campaign posters and replaced them with posters of an independent candidate.

Peter Bizare (29) and Tatenda Kamutungunde (25) were dragged before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on Wednesday for allegedly contravening Section 152 of the Electoral Act.

They are also facing assault charges after they allegedly assaulted the owner of the tuckshop where they pasted the posters accusing him of sticking Mnangagwa's posters.

The two were released on $20 bail each and their case was remanded to next week for trial.

According to the State, allegations against the two arose on June 30 around 15:00 hrs when they went to the complainant's (name not provided) tuckshop carrying posters of an aspiring independent legislator for the area, one Zalera Makari.

Court heard the two went on to tear Mnangagwa's posters from the walls of the tuckshop and replaced them with Makari's without the authority of the shop owner.

On the same date at around 9pm, the two again went to the complainant's place of residence with a third companion, who is still on the run, where they allegedly threatened to kill him if he ever removed the posters.

Court heard they hurled insults at him and assaulted him before vanishing into the darkness.

According to prosecutors, the accused were seen committing the offence and there are a number of witnesses to testify against them.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.