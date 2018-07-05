analysis

Speaking in Ulundi on Wednesday, amaZulu leaders including King Goodwill Zwelithini and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi rallied against changing Section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation. In reality, they were conflating different land issues and using scare tactics to keep control of land under the Ingonyama Trust rather than allow tenants their customary land rights.

Addressing a land imbizo he hosted on Wednesday, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini defended traditional leadership's right to control land under his Ingonyama Trust and said he and his people will fight to maintain the status quo as land expropriation and land ownership in communal areas are in the national spotlight.

Zwelithini employed the often-used tactic by traditional leaders when their powers are threatened of suggesting he would instruct his people not to support any political party that challenges the powers of his monarchy.

The king was speaking in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, as Parliament continues to hold public hearings into whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to promote the expropriation of land without compensation.

Zwelithini and IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi both denied they...