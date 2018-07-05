5 July 2018

South Africa: Ella Mai Releases New Boo'd Up Remix Featuring Nicki Minaj and Quavo

British singer-songwriter, Ella Mai has enlisted the talents of hip-hop diva, Nicki Minaj, and Quavo of the super group, Migos, for her official remix of Boo'd Up.

Some of the lyrics in Nicki's verse of the song are: Still a Playboy bunny on Hef, though/So we gotta get the dollar like Creflo/He said that he want respect/I said, "That's dope"/But that goes both ways like DeJ Loaf, uh.

The Boo'd Up remix - which was released on Tuesday - comes on the heels of Ella Mai's recent critically-acclaimed performance at the BET Awards.

The original Boo'd Up, single has remained in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks.

