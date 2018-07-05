5 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mitchell - Jaguares 'Smarter' Than Pumas

Bulls coach John Mitchell believes that the Jaguares are a "smarter" side than the Argentina national team.

While the Jaguares are on the verge of Super Rugby playoff qualification and possible top spot in the South African Conference, the Pumas were all at sea in their June Tests, losing twice at home to Wales before being hammered by Scotland.

"They play probably a little bit smarter than they do internationally, but they're very similar in how they play," Mitchell said of the Jaguares.

"The Welsh and the Scots, but probably more so the Welsh, stopped their momentum."

The Bulls host the Jaguares in Super Rugby on Saturday in their last home match of the season, and while they must collect maximum points to stand any chance of making the playoffs, Mitchell knows that the Jaguares threat in 2018 is real.

"They're a good side. They obviously back themselves and they are presented with an opportunity of coming first or second in the conference. I guess their energy will be driving them," said Mitchell.

"They pass a lot and a lot goes through (flyhalf, Nicolas) Sanchez. They like winning the ball in the air and they like to get rhythm.

"They drive and they fake drive as well and they're very strong with No 9 and blind wing, so those things will come in again."

The Bulls are coming off the back of a disappointing loss to the lowly Sunwolves in Singapore.

"It will be nice to think that we can respond. There are no excuses ... the group fell short last weekend," Mitchell said.

"There is no reason that we can't play at a high tempo and finish the season off at home with great physicality and a fast game."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05 .

Source: Sport24

South Africa

