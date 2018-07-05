5 July 2018

South Africa: Suspect Shot Dead After Attempted Cash-in-Transit Heist in Boksburg

Gauteng police have confirmed that one suspect was shot dead and a security guard wounded following an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.

The incident occurred on Atlas Road, near the N12 on Thursday morning, Brigadier Vish Naidoo told News24.

"The details are very sketchy, but definitely no money was taken. A group of armed men attacked a security vehicle and there were shots fired between them and the security.

"One suspect was shot dead and a security guard was wounded in the hand. There is also a report of two civilians that had been injured, but it is not confirmed as yet," Naidoo said.

He added that traffic in the area will be disrupted as the scene is cleared.

