South Africa: Impey Heads to Tour De France Startline

South Africa's Daryl Impey has been handed a starting spot on the Mitchelton-Scott team for this year's Tour de France .

Impey, 33, will be taking part in his sixth Tour de France with an overall 38th finish in 2016 his best placing to date.

Impey held the coveted yellow jersey in Stages 6 and 7 in 2013 - the first South African to do so.

Impey has been in superb form this year, having won the Tour Down Under in January, as well as a stage and the points classification at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Impey is also the reigning South African road race and ITT champion.

Impey's team-mates in this year's race will be Jack Bauer, Luke Durbridge, Mat Hayman, Michael Hepburn, Damien Howson, Mikel Nieve and Adam Yates.

Impey's inclusions brings the total number of South Africa riders in this year's race to three, after Reinardt Janse van Rensburg and Jay Thomson were included in Team Dimension Data's 8-man team.

The race starts on Saturday, July 7 and ends on Sunday, July 29.

Source: Sport24