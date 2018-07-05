South Africa: Digging for the Truth About Skye

analysis

The hunting of a lion in Umbabat Reserve alongside the Kruger National Park has been cloaked in secrecy ever since it was discovered. With the worldwide outcry at the killing of Cecil several years back, that's hardly surprising. Here's what we know so far.

The message arrived as a WhatsApp. It said: "I can give you the hunter's name and phone number. Can you assure I remain anonymous? I do not want to be exposed."

It popped up the day after I'd published a story in June 2018 about the trophy hunt of a lion in the Umbabat Reserve adjacent to the Kruger National Park. There are no fences between the park and the reserve, so it was very possible it could have been a Kruger lion.

I'd been alerted to the hunt by a concession holder in the reserve who also wanted to remain anonymous, plus a letter from the chair of one of the reserve's concessions to board members trying to head it off (he failed).

The story had evoked damage control from the hunting fraternity, as any stories I write about hunting generally...