5 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'Glitches' in Sassa's New It System Leave 700,000 Grant Recipients in Nationwide Limbo

analysis By Marianne Merten

A mother and child walk between shacks in the impoverished shack settlement of Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, 23 August 2017. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Wednesday told MPs that all "glitches" in getting social grants paid should be resolved within the following two days. Getting access to that monthly social grant has been a struggle this month for about 700,000 beneficiaries, who migrated to the new cards. And although Sassa was confident there would not be a repeat of July's payment debacle as more beneficiaries are receiving the new cards, not everyone was quite convinced.

July was the first month of the new yellow South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) card grant payment in conjunction with the South African Post Office. There were issues from Chiawelo, Soweto, to Athlone, Cape Town, as beneficiaries struggled to access their grants, were sent from pillar to post and had to queue on some of the coldest winter days.

There may be a crunch over social grant payments, but as this issue has long been steeped in politics, there was no reason for Sassa acting chief executive Abraham Mahlangu not to brief MPs himself, even as other senior...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

