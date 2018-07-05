South Africa: Day Zero Is Cancelled - So Why Are Capetonians Being Hit With Steep Water Tariff Hikes?

analysis

As of 1 July 2018, Capetonians will pay on average 19.9% more for water and sanitation. This is despite the fact that the City of Cape Town has officially taken Day Zero off the cards for the next two years. The ANC says it will challenge the tariff increases in court, while community groups have expressed unhappiness too. But the City of Cape Town responds that the matter is at least partly out of their hands.

"In May 2015 I was using 39,000 Kl [of water] BUT I was billed R350! Now I am using 5,000 KL and my bill is closer to R300! Ten percent of what I used three years ago at the same cost?"

This comment, posted on Facebook in early July, reflects a wider sentiment among Capetonians at the moment: concern over the steep rise in Cape Town's water and sanitation tariffs over the past few years.

While punitive tariffs introduced in February 2018 were justified as a necessary measure in light of the water crisis, another raft of hikes brought in on 1 July 2018 have caused renewed consternation - given that Day Zero has been taken...