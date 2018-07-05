5 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Day Zero Is Cancelled - So Why Are Capetonians Being Hit With Steep Water Tariff Hikes?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Rebecca Davis

As of 1 July 2018, Capetonians will pay on average 19.9% more for water and sanitation. This is despite the fact that the City of Cape Town has officially taken Day Zero off the cards for the next two years. The ANC says it will challenge the tariff increases in court, while community groups have expressed unhappiness too. But the City of Cape Town responds that the matter is at least partly out of their hands.

"In May 2015 I was using 39,000 Kl [of water] BUT I was billed R350! Now I am using 5,000 KL and my bill is closer to R300! Ten percent of what I used three years ago at the same cost?"

This comment, posted on Facebook in early July, reflects a wider sentiment among Capetonians at the moment: concern over the steep rise in Cape Town's water and sanitation tariffs over the past few years.

While punitive tariffs introduced in February 2018 were justified as a necessary measure in light of the water crisis, another raft of hikes brought in on 1 July 2018 have caused renewed consternation - given that Day Zero has been taken...

South Africa

Suspect Shot Dead After Attempted Cash-in-Transit Heist in Boksburg

Gauteng police have confirmed that one suspect was shot dead and a security guard wounded following an attempted… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.