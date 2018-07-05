Liberia: Bishop Dr. Kortu K. Brown Warns Pro-Poor Government Against Attacking Oppositions

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia Council of Churches or LCC, Bishop Dr. Kortu K. Brown is challenging the pro-poor government of President George M. Weah to stop attacking oppositions and take immediate, concrete and sustainable actions in addressing the current high exchange rate, massive inflation and economic hardship in the country.

Since the inception of President Weah's pro-poor Government, Liberians across the ark of this country have continuously decayed in unthinkable poverty, adversity, and hardship as a result of hiking prices of basic commodities and the mountaineering of the exchange rate in the country.

Speaking to newsmen at his Brewerville home on Monday, Bishop Dr. Brown urged President Weah to institute appropriate measures in addressing the current economic instability in order to improve the living standard of all Liberians.

Bishop Dr. Brown also wants government explains in full detail of the current challenges as it relates to the high exchange rate, increase in basic commodities and the issue of transportation in the country.

The LCC President named economic viability, sound education system, adequate health care, effective electricity and pipe bond water as key areas that must be quickly addressed by the pro-poor regime.

He noted that it is high time the government gives its citizens realistic reasons for the hardship and takes positive actions in resolving them and properly secure the better Liberia he (Pres. Weah) promised.

Bishop Dr. Brown cautioned the Government against continuously attacking oppositions every step along the way and place more emphases on crafting policies that would work in the best interest of the poor people.