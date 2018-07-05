4 July 2018

Liberia: Four Dead, 13 Injured in Fatal Accident On Monrovia-Ganta Highway

By Selma Lomax

Suakoko — At least four persons have lost their lives in an automobile crash, which occurred on the Monrovia-Ganta highway on Monday night. The accident, in which also injured 13 persons, involved a white Innoson bus and a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

The commander of the Bong County police detachment, Frederick Nappy, confirmed the accident to journalists in Gbarnga Tuesday. Nappy said the tragedy occurred about 8 Pm near Suakoko City, about 10 kilometers away from the county's capital, Gbarnga.

Nappy blamed the accident on over speeding on the part of the two vehicles, which resulted in the collision. According to him, two males and two females died in the accident.

"A total of 23 people comprising 18 male adults, four female adults and one female child, were involved in the crash," the county Police chief said.

"Thirteen people made up of nine male, three female and one male child were injured in the accident while two male and two female died."

Nappy said the injured were taken to Phebe hospital, adding that the victims' bodies were also deposited at the Phebe hospital mortuary.

Nappy urged motorists to always drive cautiously and obey all traffic rules and regulations.

