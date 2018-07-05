South Africa: Beans Point to Durban July Form

With Vodacom Durban July fever gripping the country ahead of the 122nd running of the iconic horserace at Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, punters and fun-loving race-goers are looking for tips on a possible winner of the main race.

Some turn to mystics or sangomas, others try tea-leaf readers or tarot cards. Other tend to trust the traditional beans that are planted by the Gold Circle team on the day that the final field is announced.

Twenty identical beans are planted in the same soil and pots and their progress in the ten days leading up to the main race is meant to give an indication of their form going into race.

With three days to go to the big race, punters should keep their eyes on Majestic Mambo, Tilbury Fort and Pack Leader, if the beans are to be believed.

Punters with an investment in Star Express or Liege would be worried about their chances after scanning the beans, as both have shown little enthusiasm in sprouting new leaves.

More information can be found at www.vodacomdurbanjuly.co.za

Source: Sport24