5 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Beans Point to Durban July Form

Tagged:

Related Topics

With Vodacom Durban July fever gripping the country ahead of the 122nd running of the iconic horserace at Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, punters and fun-loving race-goers are looking for tips on a possible winner of the main race.

Some turn to mystics or sangomas, others try tea-leaf readers or tarot cards. Other tend to trust the traditional beans that are planted by the Gold Circle team on the day that the final field is announced.

Twenty identical beans are planted in the same soil and pots and their progress in the ten days leading up to the main race is meant to give an indication of their form going into race.

With three days to go to the big race, punters should keep their eyes on Majestic Mambo, Tilbury Fort and Pack Leader, if the beans are to be believed.

Punters with an investment in Star Express or Liege would be worried about their chances after scanning the beans, as both have shown little enthusiasm in sprouting new leaves.

More information can be found at www.vodacomdurbanjuly.co.za

Source: Sport24

South Africa

No Element of Extremism Found in Mosque Attack - Police Unit

There were no elements of extremism in the attack at a mosque in Malmesbury in the Western Cape where two worshippers… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.