Liberia: Commerce Books Several Business Houses

Authorities at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) Nimba Inspectorate booked about 20 business houses for violations, including failure to register their businesses, lack of tag to indicate prices of things and sometimes selling "expired goods."

Speaking to reporters at the office, Commerce newly-appointed inspector in Nimba County Nelson Korquoi said booking of the connected businesses came after the ministry launched a vigorous inspection exercise across the county.

Korquoi said all the business centers involved were fined, based on the magnitude of their violation or crime.

In Ganta, the county commercial hub, Mr. Korquoi named some of the affected business centers as Total Gas Station, NP Filling and Mini Mart, Jackie Mini Mart, Caroline Frozen Center (expired goods), FFF Branch #19 and the Bunty Pharmacy.

Other connected businesses are the West Africa Enterprise, J.T. S. Business Center, Ganta Trader Incorporated (Mineral Water), Kokony Trading, MD. M Diallo, The Dubai King (Electronics), the Banjak Cold Storage, etc.

Korquoi said some of the businesses have started paying the fines imposed on them, while others have completed the payment of their fines.

He warned that any business center refusing to comply with the ministry's rules and regulations will face the full weight of the law.

In a related development, prices of commodities have continued to rise on the market, thereby compelling consumers to complain of prevailing hardship.

It can be recalled that few weeks ago, the CDC-led government reduced tariff of about 200 goods, including mosquito coil, to ease increasing hardship, especially for the rural poor.

In spite of the pronouncement, prices have skyrocketed to the extent that poverty-stricken Liberians are lo longer able to provide meals for their families.

Business owners have blamed the high cost of living on the rising rate of the US dollar against the Liberian dollar which, as of today, stands at US$1 to L$160.