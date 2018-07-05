South Africa: The SleepOut Movement - Honouring Nelson Mandela Benefitting Under-Resourced Schools Countrywide

Photo: Twitter

Johannesburg — The SleepOut™ Movement brings together businesses, influencers, schools and organisations to purposely and effectively address the five pillars that alleviate homelessness: Shelter, Nutrition, Healthcare, Education, and Community. EduWeek, a Stakeholder Partner to The School and The South Africa SleepOut ™ Events - both Empowered by Liliesleaf working with The Tomorrow Trust have nominated 24 under-resourced schools as Satellite Beneficiaries of the Schools and South Africa SleepOut™ Events. Situated countrywide these schools include – eight in Gauteng, four in Kwa-Zulu Natal and two each in Eastern Cape; Limpopo; Free-State; North West; Northern Cape and Mpumulanga.

"It is not beyond our power to create a world in which all children have access to a good education. Those who do not believe this have small imaginations,” Nelson Mandela.

The Tomorrow Trust works with under-resourced schools to support orphaned and vulnerable children throughout their educational journey, providing integrated education and holistic support. These under-resourced schools will receive the items and/or services collected by the School and South Africa SleepOut™ Events - both Empowered by Liliesleaf that form the The Wish List that Participants can select from during the registration process. The items will be delivered to these under-resourced schools no later than two weeks post the SleepOut™ Events.

“The Tomorrow Trust is unique in that we do not simply provide financial support for education. We create the support and opportunity networks that more privileged students may take for granted. We strongly believe the future of our country and continent rests on how well we can ensure that all our young people get the experiences and support they need to thrive as adults,” says James Donald, Chief Operating Officer of The Tomorrow Trust.

In Gauteng Beneficiary Schools include Alexandra Secondary School; Bokamoso Secondary School; Diepsloot Primary School; Emfundisweni Primary School; Ingqayizivele Secondary School; Kwadedangendlale Secondary School; Thabisang Primary School; and Tlamatlama Primary School.

In the Eastern Cape beneficiaries include Sakhikamva High School and Schornville PrimarySchool. In the Free State Lereko Secondary School and Vulamasango Senior Secondary School are beneficiaries. In Kwa Zulu Natal A. M. Moola Spes Nova School; Hambisanani Secondary School; Inkonjane High School and Isisusa Secondary School are beneficiaries.

In Limpopo Lehlaba Primary School and Milente Secondary School are beneficiaries whilein Mpumalanga Moses Mnisi Secondary School and Thanda Primary School are beneficiaries.

In the Northern Cape Kevin Nkoane Primary and Reitemogetse Primary School are beneficiaries while in the North West Alfred Maubane High School and Bogosi Primary School are beneficiaries. Jon Pama Primary School and Mseki Primary School are beneficiaries in the Western Cape.

The 2018 SleepOut™ Movement presents several unique new opportunities for everyone in South Africa to #RiseToTheChallenge in honour of Nelson Mandela's 100th year and raise awareness of the plight and injustice of homelessness, as well as raise funds to assist in eradicating this social inequality, in a series of memorable Events.

Curated by social enterprise The Philanthropic Collection, whose mission is Creating Conscious Capital, The SleepOut™ Movement aims to spearhead innovation in philanthropy by moving beyond current practices and beliefs, employing business strategies to do good for others.