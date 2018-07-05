Liberia: JJY Residents Lament Overflow of Drainage

Residents of the J.J.Y. Community of Gardnersville are complaining against the overflow of a drainage constructed in front the Doe Juah Church, saying they lose their belongings when there is heavy downpour.

Speaking on behalf of the community in a frustrated tone at the Bishop Tue High School over the weekend, 65 - year - old J.J.Y. resident Madam Marie Kieh lamented the suffering residents experience in the area as a result of the overflow of water from the drainage.

Speaking during a program held in honor of Montserrado County Electoral District #12 Rep. Dr. George Beyan Samah, Madam Kieh said when it rains, most of their personal belongings are taken away by water from the drainage.

She adds that they are compelled to abandon their respective houses to avoid being harmed by dangerous species in the water. She expresses serious frustration over the continuous overflowing of their homes by the drainage which connects the Somalia Drive Road to the community.

She says it makes life very unbearable for residents and their under - aged - children who have nowhere else to seek refuge.Madam Kieh says she lived in the community for the past six years, adding that the situation has caused most of their children to get sick from severe cold due to overflowing water from the drainage.

She expresses fears that the situation could even get worse if concrete action is not taken to remedy the problem.Overflowing of water in densely populated communities within parts of Montserrado County such as Doe community, St. Paul Bridge, Freeport, and Clara Town, among others, has affected so many people, some of whom at times are compelled to abandon their homes.

After listening to the plight of the residents, Montserrado District #12 Rep. Samah promised to work with the relevant government ministries and agencies to resolve the problem.