Liberia: What's Behind Governor Weeks' Departure?

opinion

Though Central Bank of Liberia Executive Governor J. Milton Weeks tendered in his resignation to President George Manneh Weah Tuesday, July 3, news of his departure came as no surprise, as the writing has been on the wall ever since.

Governor Weeks is perhaps the shortest serving Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia after he was appointed by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf barely two years ago.

His preferment followed the tenure of ex-Executive Governor and former presidential candidate, Dr. Joseph Mills Jones.

Weeks' short sail at the CBL has been characterized by turbulent waters most of which he inherited, including the printing and subsequent infusion in the market of new Liberian Banknotes, which total amount still remains debatable even up to now.

His brief stay at the Banker's bank also saw a rapid depreciation of the Liberian Dollar against the United States Dollar leading to skyrocketing prices exacerbated by serious shortage of foreign exchange, particularly US Dollars.

But his trouble perhaps came to limelight after former President Sirleaf disclosed on the BBC that she left about US$150 million in the national reserve, and vehemently disputed claims by her successor, current President George Manneh Weah that he inherited a broke economy. Madam Sirleaf told the Weah administration to check the figures correctly.

Both Governor Weeks and Finance Minister Samuel Tweah's prolonged silence on this issue, coupled with President Weah's insistence that his administration met nothing on the ground kept the entire public in confusion with speculations flying around as to who was saying the truth.

Many citizens had thought that a swift clarification from the CBL would have settled the dust. Besides, the New Dawn has reliably learnt that a key issue that broke the camel's back is Governor Weeks' alleged refusal to use the nation's reserves as collateral for two separate financing loan agreements the Weah administration signed with two foreign private firms, totaling nearly US$1 Billion for roads construction across the country.

A private foreign company, Eton Finance PTE Limited and the Government of Liberia signed a US$536 Million Loan Financing Agreement for construction of roads in southeast Liberia. The government also signed another US$420,810,000.00 Loan Financing Agreement with a private firm in Burkina Faso, West Africa, EBOMAF SA to pave 2.56.2km roads that would connect Somalia Drive to Kesselly Boulevard to Sinkor and Northwestern Liberia (Tappita, Zwedru, Toe Town to La Cote D'Ivoire and Zwedru to Greenville) respectively. The construction is for a period of 36 months.

A press release posted Tuesday on the Central Bank of Liberia's official website quotes Weeks as saying his resignation takes immediate effect. The Executive Mansion in Monrovia confirms that President George Manneh Weah has received and accepted the resignation of Executive Governor J. Milton Weeks.

Ordinary Liberians continue to bear the brunt of a rough economy amidst persistent skyrocketing foreign exchange rate between the Liberian and US dollars that stands at US$1.00 to LD$157.00.

Prices on imported goods and even locally harvested commodities appear to have tripled on the Liberian market, weakening low income earners' purchasing power in the face of financial experts and economic advisors within the Weah government.

Section 21 of the By Laws of the CBL in addressing Terms of Office says the Executive Governor and the Deputy Governor of the Bank shall be appointed by the President of Liberia for a period of five years.

It says they shall be eligible for only one reappointment for five additional years on terms and conditions specified in the letter of re-appointment by the appointment authorities.

From April 2016 to early July 2018, Mr. Weeks has served just a little over two years and two months in the position of an Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia before resigning.

Meanwhile the Executive Mansion says a successor to Governor Weeks will be announced shortly.In another development, the Executive Mansion says President Weah has lauded Madam Elfrieda Stewart-Tamba for successfully ending her tenure as Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). Madam Tamba's tenure officially ended on Saturday, 30 June.