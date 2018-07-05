Liberia: Capacity Building Remains Liberia's Greatest Challenge

Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) Samuel Tweah says capacity building remains the greatest challenge for Liberia, despite the recent gains that have been made so far.

During a colorful program at MFDP marking the dedication of the Economic Forecasting and Training Lab on 3 July, Mr. Tweah said to improve the living conditions of citizens especially the young people, the issue of capacity cannot be overemphasized.

According to him, capacity building is going to be featured under the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government development plan, noting that the country still faces serious capacity challenges despite the enormous resources.

He thanked the African Capacity Building Foundation for the support given Liberia through the Ministry of Finance for the establishment of the Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analyst Center (LIMPAC) that will take charge of the training lab.

He says the support given to Liberia is pivotal, and the country looks forward to receiving bigger support from the foundation.Minister Tweah says he thinks what is needed now is to transform the lab for effectiveness to government's delivery.

He says he will ensure that the lab is used to provide all the analysis and information that are needed.According to Mr. Tweah, as part of government's pro-poor plan young people's capacity is being built by conducting training and sending them out of the country to put them on track.

He acknowledges the need to invest in human capital in the country.He urges the Executive Director of LIMPAC to bring sectors of government data analysts for the purpose of collecting data and working together to share knowledge on issues relating to analysis.

Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) Executive Director Del-Francis Wreh says the project started early last year after the African Capacity Building Foundation sent in a mission here to identify capacity needs for Liberia.

According to him, at the core of the discussion was to build the internal capacity of the MFDP in the area of Macroeconomic Forecasting. Mr. Wreh says the establishment of the lab is a part of the process that support the African Capacity Building Foundation of Liberia to fill in lot of capacity gaps at MFDP and other agencies and ministries of government.