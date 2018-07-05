Liberia: Pres. Weah Congratulates U.S. On Independence Day

President George Manneh Weah has sent a Congratulatory Message to his counterpart, the President of the United States of America Mr. Donald Trump, on that country's 242nd Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, July 4th, 2018.

The US Independence Day, also referred to as Fourth of July, is the annual celebration of nationhood. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence which proclaimed the independence of the United States of America from Great Britain and its king, then George III.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in his own name, expressed heartfelt congratulations and warm greetings to President Trump, and through him, to the Government and people of the United States of America as they celebrate this historic milestone.

"On this lofty occasion, we relive the dreams of the founders of your great country- in their pursuit of freedom, liberty and justice, on which principles your proud nation was born and emerged as a beacon of hope and prosperity," the Liberian Leader said.

President Weah further stated that being inspired by similar ideals and aspirations, Liberia was founded, also as a bastion of hope for Africa. This formed the basis of our shared historical experience and value. "Today, we stand together in an enduring consistent bond of friendship spanning almost two centuries. We celebrate with you and people of America today, as our two nations are bound by a kinship which transcend contemporary diplomatic relationships, and which can be never broken."

The President assured his US counterpart that Liberia will continue to uphold good governance, transparency, accountability and the rule of law under his leadership as Liberia and the United States delve into continued future cooperation and partnership.

He then hoped and prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Trump with good health, wisdom and happiness and wished for the people of the United States of America peace, unity and prosperity.