4 July 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: House Approves KAK Act of Free Speech

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, 3 July approved the passage of the Kamara Abdullah Kamara (KAK) Act of Free Speech.The House amended and modified the Liberian Codes Revised, Penal Law of 1978 of the Republic of Liberia Chapter 11, by repealing Section 11:11 on Criminal Libel Against the President; 11.12 on Sedition and 11.14 on Criminal Malevolence.

Members of the House of Representatives Tuesday unanimously approved the Kamara Abdullah Kamara Act of Press Freedom during its regular session that followed a report from the House's Joint Committee on Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism and Judiciary.

The bill was recently re-submitted to the 54th Legislature by President George Manneh Weah and was read in plenary on June 6, 2018. Following the reading of the instrument, it was sent to the appropriate committee to advice plenary.

According to the committee, several witnesses agreed with the President's bill and urged the 54th Legislature to enact it.They agreed that the bill satisfies all internationally accepted and practiced norms of participatory democracy.

The committee says on the naming the law in honor of an individual, the committee found no such precedence and the expert view sought did not agree that it is the right thing to do.

Liberia

Former Number Two to Charles Taylor Convicted On 11 Counts of Immigration Fraud

Witnesses travelled from as far away as Liberia to help sink a former warlord in a US court. There will be more trials… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.