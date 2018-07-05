4 July 2018

Liberia: Weah Constitutes Task Force to Clean Monrovia, Paynesville

By Ben P. Wesee And Winston W. Parley

President George Manneh Weah has constituted an inter-sectorial task force to be headed by the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) to clean up Monrovia, Paynesville and adjacent cities in the county of Montserrado for the upcoming 171st Independence Day celebration.

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee told a press conference at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday, 3 July that anyone found littering or throwing dirt in the open will be fined US$5.00 or its equivalence in Liberian Dollars.

Mr. Koijee says the initiative provides a short term job for one thousand young people from various communities in Monrovia and Paynesville."By instruction of the president, these volunteers will be paid at the end of the month with the possibility of being maintained on job for month ahead in order to keep Monrovia and Paynesville cities cleaned and also earn money for their livelihood," Mayor Koijee says.

Mr. Koijee notes that the task force's work will include primary and secondary waste collection and disposal, targeting 178 communities and 52 hotspots in Monrovia, Paynesville and and environs.

According to Mr. Koijee, while the exercise is being launched in Montserrado County, the president urges all city authorities in other counties to work with their people, businesses, communities, concessions and community based sanitation groups to embark on similar initiative of cleaning their cities.

"Meanwhile, the task force calls on all residents and businesses in their respective communities to join the effort of the national task force and clean their cities. Young people should seize the opportunity and demonstrate their commitment to the national campaign of Weah for Clean City," Koijee urges.

He continues that the Weah for Clean City national task force mandates all residents and businesses to clean their homes, business centers, and communities, adding that all buildings must be painted and neighborhood cleaned up commencing 3 July.

The task force warns that failure of residents and businesses to carry out the mandate, it will lead to the imposition of fines consistent with the ordinance of the cities of Monrovia and Paynesville.

