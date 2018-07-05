4 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Detained Soldier On Whatsapp Allegation Released

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

Private Dembo L. Jarju who was in detention for days without being brought before any Court of Law, has been granted bail by the Military Police at Yundum Barracks, Military sources confirmed to this medium on Tuesday.

Authorities accused Jarju on alleged contents shared with a 'Whatsapp' group which information is said to be seditious.

According to sources, the Private soldier is told to report on bail as charges are yet to be pressed against him. Meanwhile Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC 1) Sulayman F. Badjie and Lance Corporal Lamin Kujabi, are still held beyond 72 hours, although the two have been allowed family access.

GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, confirmed the release of Private Dembo L. Jarju and promised to get to the reporter on the affairs of the other detainees today.

It could recalled that Jarju was picked up following his return from a peacekeeping mission in Sudan and taken to Yundum Barracks on Thursday March 29th 2018.

Gambia

Sanyang Youths Protest Peaceful Against Fishmeal Factory

Environmental activists and concerned Youth of Sanyang village in Kombo South, held a peaceful protest on Saturday June… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.