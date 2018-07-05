4 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: President Barrow Is Yet to Address the National Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

According to section 77(1) of the Constitution,

"The President shall at least once in each year attend a sitting of the National Assembly and address a session on the condition of The Gambia, the policies of the Government and the administration of the State."

The President was scheduled to address the National Assembly on Friday 22nd June 2018 but this did not take place. We are now in July. When will he address the National Assembly on the "condition of The Gambia, the policies of the Government and the administration of the State"?

Gambia

Sanyang Youths Protest Peaceful Against Fishmeal Factory

Environmental activists and concerned Youth of Sanyang village in Kombo South, held a peaceful protest on Saturday June… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.