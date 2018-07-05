4 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: After Cabinet Reshuffle, Permanent Secretaries Redeployed

By Muhamed Bah

This medium has been informed that a Major redeployment of Permanent Secretaries took place a week after the President reshuffled cabinet.

The following PSs are said to have been redeployed to new Offices from their old Ministries. According to the information received, Bulli Dibba is said to have been moved from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Defense; Lamin Jawara from the Ministry of Environment to the Personnel Management Office (PMO); Saffie Sankareh from Foreign Affairs to The Office of The Vice President; Pateh Jah from the PMO to the Environment Ministry; Alassan Tangara from the Defense Ministry to the Ministry of the Interior; Mariam Khan from the Office of the Vice President to the Ministry of Youth & Sport and Dawda Ceesay from the Ministry of Youth & Sport to the Local Government Ministry; that Modou Lamin Jaiteh is moved to Ministry of Health whilst Modou Ceesay is moved from the Energy Ministry, to Finance and Rohey Bittaye, from the Local Government Ministry, to Energy.

