5 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Teen Beaten to Death for Stealing Aunt's $30

Rusape — An 18-year-old teen, Francis Mawasa from Plot 16 Devonia Village under Chief Chipunza was beaten to death after he reportedly stole $30 from his aunt.

Police confirmed the incident.

The suspects have been identified as Winnie Musekavanhu (46), who is deceased's aunt, Tichaona Chipomho (24) and Ikey Chipomho (18), all from the same village.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda said that on June 30, around mid-morning, the now deceased, together with the suspects, were processing millet grains some 100 metres away from their homestead.

During the process, Mawasa was sent back home to collect sacks for packing the produce.

He came back and continued with his work before they retired home together.

When they reached home, Musekavanhu discovered that her $30 was missing and she suspected Mawasa.

She reportedly questioned the deceased who vehemently denied the allegations but later admitted.

"Mawasa later admitted that he stole the money after thorough interrogation. He led his aunt to a nearby bush where he said he had hidden the money but surprisingly there was nothing," said Chananda.

Musekavanhu reportedly came back home seething with anger and started assaulting the now deceased with sticks all over his body several times while joined by other suspects.

The deceased sustained bruises and cuts all over the body.

The following day, the now deceased woke up not feeling well with swollen body. He succumbed to the injuries around 1500 hours on the same day.

Musekavanhu notified the police who attended the scene and arrested the suspects.

The body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Police urged parents and guardians to desist from the habit of disciplining or advising their children while angry to avoid similar cases.

