5 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simba Set to Name Belgian New Coach

By Thobias Sebastian

Dar es Salaam — Plans are afoot for Mainland champions Simba to name Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems as their new head coach.

Aussems will replace Pierre Lechantre, who parted ways with the Msimbazi Reds a few months ago.

Meanwhile, a 35th minute goal by Danny Lyanga rescued Singida United from the jaws of defeat as they battled to a 1-1 draw with Simba in the Cecafa Kagame Cup match at the National Stadium yesterday.

Simba had gone one up in the 11th minute through Meddie Kagere.

Rwanda's APR beat Dakadaha of South Sudan 4-1.

