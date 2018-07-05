2 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Structure of Executive Power in the Gambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

People have been asking about the type of structure prevailing in The Gambia. Many started to question who should assume office when the President is no longer there.

Section 65 of the Constitution states that when the Office of President becomes vacant because of death or resignation or other causes as stsipulated in sections 63, 66 and 67 of the Constitution the Vice President will assume the seat, and if there is no Vice President in office at the time of the vacancy the Speaker of the National Assembly shall assume the office of President for the residue of the term of the former President.

Gambians, especially those who exercise executive power should know the provisions of the Constitution so that the decisions taken would be in line with the dictates of reason, justice, maturity and the national interest.

Gambia

Sanyang Youths Protest Peaceful Against Fishmeal Factory

Environmental activists and concerned Youth of Sanyang village in Kombo South, held a peaceful protest on Saturday June… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.