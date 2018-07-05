Gambia: The Structure of Executive Power in the Gambia

People have been asking about the type of structure prevailing in The Gambia. Many started to question who should assume office when the President is no longer there.

Section 65 of the Constitution states that when the Office of President becomes vacant because of death or resignation or other causes as stsipulated in sections 63, 66 and 67 of the Constitution the Vice President will assume the seat, and if there is no Vice President in office at the time of the vacancy the Speaker of the National Assembly shall assume the office of President for the residue of the term of the former President.

Gambians, especially those who exercise executive power should know the provisions of the Constitution so that the decisions taken would be in line with the dictates of reason, justice, maturity and the national interest.