2 July 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Have People Not Heard What President Barrow Said in Faaraba?

People are still speculating that it is in the plans of President Barrow to hand over power after serving three years. The fact of the matter is that President Barrow did not minx his words when he addressed villagers in Faraba Banta. He said without any fear of exagerration that he was elected to serve a five year mandate. He appealed to people to accept this mandate, that those who want to contest should prepare themselves to join the ring after the end of his term.

This simply meant that he is no longer waiting for the dictation of a Coalition and is already resolved to serve a five year term. Is this the best course of action for President Barrow? The answer is in the negative.

