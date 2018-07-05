All Ghanaian flags are to fly at half-mast in honour of the death of the former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo has ordered.

In addition, the President has ordered that a Book of Condolence be opened in his honour at the Conference Centre in Accra today as well as all the missions of Ghana across the world.

President Akufo-Addo made these announcements when the family of the former Vice President called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to announce to him officially, the demise of their beloved relative.

President Akufo-Addo said contrary to the wishes of the family for a simple and quiet funeral, a full state funeral would be organised in honour of Vice President Amissah-Arthur.

According to the President, although the family had lost a dear member, the former Vice President was also a national asset, having served his country diligently, and should therefore be duly honoured by the state

He said the burial place of Vice President Amissah-Arthur would be left for the family to decide, but the state could not honour their wish for a private and quiet funeral.

"He is no longer a member of our family. He is state property and a high ranking official of our state. To some extent, those wishes would have to give way to the status that he has," he said.

The President said the demise of former Vice President Amissah-Arthur was a national loss, and not just a loss to the family, his community or the political party to which he belonged.

President AKufo-Addo described the former Vice President as a vibrant personality who still had so much in him to give to his country, adding, "The ways of the Almighty are not our ways so we have to accept it."

"He is a testimony of how the generality of Ghanaians felt about him across the political divide. Everybody has been touched by his passion, especially in this very dramatic manner in which it took place,"he said.

President Akufo-Addo said last Friday (the day the former Vice President died) was a very awkward day for him personally, adding, "I was shocked and could not believe it when the Minister of National Security called me to inform me."

He said the Vice President and the Chief of Staff visited the same day to express to the widow and family, the country's heartfelt condolence before he visited the following day.

"He was a man of dignity, humility, and conducted himself very well," he said and wished the widow, children, mother, and the entire family of the late Amissah-Arthur well.

As part of the activities to commemorate the funeral rites of the former Vice President, a solemn service would be organised on Friday, exactly a week after his departure.

The final funeral rite is expected to be held later this month.