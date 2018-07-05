Ghana: Tarkwa Secondary School Past Students Asked to Support Alma Mater

Cape Coast — The 1990 year group of the Tarkwa Secondary School Past Students Association has elected a new executive body to steer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

As part of the event, a constitution that would guide the operations of the association was reviewed and adopted by members present.

The association has Issa Salifu Taylor as president, Ama Kyereba Hanson, first vice president, Michael Oppong Kumesi, second vice president, Isaac Conduah, secretary, Festus Abaidoo, financial secretary and Patience Conduah, treasurer.

The National President of the Tarkwa Secondary School Past Students Association, Mrs Hannah Koranteng in her address at the ceremony, underscored the need for past students of the school to put their shoulders to the wheel and work towards ensuring the development of the institution.

The school, she noted, was not reaping optimum benefit from the old students and urged them to be functional and supportive.

She further appealed to them to make sacrifices and also collaborate with other year groups to help develop the school.

Mrs Koranteng admonished the new executives to serve with diligence and humility.

The president of the 199 -year group, Issa Taylor, in his remarks explained that, the group contributed to the provision of two boreholes to the school to alleviate the problem of water supply in the school.

He said the group has undertaken projects such as the refurbishment of the school's library, as well as the provision of books, computers and its accessories for the school.

He gave the assurance of the group's commitment in tackling the identified projects to promote academic excellence in the school.