4 July 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: S.Sowah Boye Memorial School Emerged Winner of Quiz and Challenge Competition

By Michael D. Abayateye

S.Sowah Boye Memorial School in Accra, has won this year's Foundation for Generation Thinkers and Ghana National Association Professional Students (FOGET-GNAPS) Quiz and Challenge Competition held on Friday.

The competition aimed at encouraging students to help address the sanitation issues in the country saw presentations by contestants on waste management.

At the end, S. Sowah Boye impressed the judges with their presentation which gave pragmatic solutions to sanitation issues, to emerge as ultimate winners.

The second and third positions were won by New Generation Preparatory School and Joehans Academy while St. Charles Preparatory School settled for the fourth position.

The four schools emerged out of over 36 schools, from the Greater Accra Region that entered into a preliminary quiz competition ahead of the main event.

The winner took away cash prizes, desktop computer, books and certificate; the second position also received cash, printer, stationery and certificate. The third and fourth placed schools also received attractive prizes.

Speaking after the event, outgoing Metro Education Director of Accra, Mr. Eugene Yeboah, charged teachers to live up to their mandates, since one of the concerns raised by the judges was the failure of the teachers to give their students proper support and guidance to conduct research on the topic.

He said teachers were mandated to guide and support their students in achieving the goals and demands of a given task.

He also congratulated the students for putting out their best in an attempt to provide solutions to the poor waste management in the country.

"This project has compelled you to read from many sources while you were conducting your research. It is said that a reader today is a leader tomorrow. Please don't stop, continue to read more," he stressed.

FOGET President, Prosper Dan Afetsi, explained that the aim of the 'Challenge' was to help students apply their knowledge they have acquired in the classroom to solve real-life problems, especially facing their respective communities.

Mr. Afetsi was convinced that major developmental problems facing the country were as a result of students' inability to connect academic to real-time challenges.

He encouraged the students to continue researching and contribute to the development of their country in any small way possible.

