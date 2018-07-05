5 July 2018

South Africa: Five Taxi Drivers Injured in Pretoria CBD Shooting

Five taxi drivers have been shot and wounded in the Pretoria CBD in the ongoing battle over taxi routes, Gauteng police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on the corner of Madiba and Sisulu streets at 06:30 on Thursday, police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said.

Kweza said the taxi feud was between the Menlyn and Mamelodi associations. Two taxis had been burnt in retaliation, she said.

The five injured drivers were taken to hospital for treatment. Police officers were monitoring the situation and no arrests had been made, Kweza said.

