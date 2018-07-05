Rwanda Marks Liberation Day

Rwandans across the country will today celebrate the 24th anniversary of the Liberation Day, reflecting on the time when Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 was stopped and citizens embarked on a long journey to transform their country and lives.

The day will be observed countrywide and among the Rwandan Diaspora globally under the theme; "Together we Prosper", which emphasises the importance of unity of Rwandans is for their development.

Citizens in their villages will meet and talk about the meaning of liberation for Rwandans, what has been achieved in different areas of their lives, and share ideas on what can be done to sustain what was achieved and make more strides in improving their welfare.

In Muhanga District, Southern Province, the Head of State, President Paul Kagame, is today expected to join residents there in celebrations and make a speech that will be followed by Rwandans in their communities across the country.

While marking the day in Muhanga, it is expected that the government will hand over new homes to different vulnerable citizens in the area who need shelter.

Last year, the gesture of distributing houses to vulnerable citizens was conducted in every district of the country.

Over the last three years, the government has embarked on building affordable homes for vulnerable citizens in every district's designated model village, with the completed homes often being handed over to needy citizens on every liberation day.

The government normally settles families from high risk zones and other vulnerable citizens without a roof over their head while well-off people are also encouraged to build their own homes in the designated model villages.

The designated areas for the new homes are called model villages because they have integrated complete programmes like land sharing, infrastructure development as well as socio and environmental protection plans.

Under the country's Vision 2020, the government has planned that at least 70 per cent of Rwandans in rural areas will be living in planned settlements by the year 2020, up from the current rate of 55.8 per cent.

Rwanda's achievements since the end of the genocide include attaining stable security for citizens as the rule of law was established and maintained in the country, economic development as poverty levels have been significantly dropping, unity and reconciliation among Rwandans, and exemplary policies in many areas from decentralisation of power to women empowerment.

The country is ranked globally as one of the safest places to live in, one of the best places for women to live, and certainly one of the easiest places to do business.